Are you ready for the eighth and final season of The CW’s Arrow? The first trailer out of San Diego Comic-Con suggests the team won’t be going down without a fight.



The season seven finale actually could have served as a series finale but the CW super-gods decided there was just a bit more story to tell. With everything leading to Crisis on Infinite Earths, you can bet the stakes will be high, as usual (even if some folks are missing). What will Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen get up to? The season eight trailer via TV Insider gives us...well, honestly, not that much of an idea, as it’s mostly old footage.

We get some very quick glimpses of action here but the real highlight, if we’re all being honest, is Katie Cassidy’s new look. That new Black Canary suit? Absolutely rockin’.

We’ll have more from Arrow’s panel at Comic-Con coming up soon, so stay tuned for more details. Arrow returns for its ten final episodes this fall.

