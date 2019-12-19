Our Favorite io9 Videos of 2019

Clockwise from left: Bruce Campbell, our build of the Lego Stranger Things set, former senior video producer Danielle Steinberg tries to name NYC landmarks, and one of the “Faces of SDCC.” Image : io9

The year 2019 was a lot. We got the end of not one, not two, but three of the biggest franchises of all time: Avengers: Endgame closed out another chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars concluded the Skywalker saga with mixed results, and the series finale of Game of Thrones left a lasting impression, for better or worse. We wrote about a lot of stuff this year, but also told stories through some pretty cool videos.



Here is our list of some of our favorite videos we produced this year—whether it was testing a local against a Spider-Man fan on their NYC knowledge, an interview with Bruce Campbell about the problem with superheroes, or a deep dive into Child’s Play’s thematic ties to the Satanic Panic of the 1980s.

When our resident Spider-Man expert James Whitbrook visited New York for Toy Fair 2019, we decided to put him to the test against our former senior video producer Danielle Steinberg (who we miss terribly!) to see who knows more about NYC landmarks. It turns out that comics and video games can prepare you for the real world!

Game of Thrones’ “The Long Night” hasn’t exactly aged well. Its bad lighting is considered one of our worst television moments of 2019, but you’ve got to admit at the time it still had quite the impact. Not for the lighting, or lack thereof, but rather for how it brought the stories of three Game of Thrones characters to a fitting close. As part of our Last Night’s Watch series, this video examined how Arya, Theon, and Melisandre’s destinies were fulfilled during the longest of nights.

Here’s a little insider secret: We had no idea who was going to win the Game of Thrones, so we’d prepared posts and videos for every main character who was still alive by the series finale (we turned the others into character look-backs, which you can watch here). When it turned out that Bran Stark had been named the next King of Westeros, we were ready—at least to publish a video. In truth, none of us were ready for Bran the Broken, which is still a terrible name.

Child’s Play might be a silly horror film with an equally silly reboot, but it actually says a lot about our fears and how they’ve shifted over the decades. In this video, we looked at the original Child’s Play’s thematic ties to Satanic Panic, and how the 2019 version shifted the focus to our growing fear of technology.

Captain Picard Day isn’t just a silly one-off joke from Star Trek: The Next Generation, it’s a day to celebrate one of the kindest, strongest, and greatest individuals in Starfleet, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). With Star Trek: Picard on the horizon, it’s never been a better time to look back at what makes this man so great.

When Gizmodo’s video team builds a Lego set, we don’t just put a couple of pieces together and call it a day. We go all in.

io9 continued to deliver with tons of cosplay coverage from San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con!

In addition to our cosplay coverage, Gizmodo video producer Raul Marrero put together this beautiful tribute to the many faces of San Diego Comic-Con. Whether it’s the fans, the stars, the volunteers, even the folks wandering around San Diego just enjoying the atmosphere. It’s an ode to the folks behind the fandom and a reminder of how cons bring us together.

Horror Legend Bruce Campbell on Why Superhero Films Are Getting Boring

Bruce Campbell is a legend in nerd culture, so when he speaks up we should all listen. Gizmodo video producer Eleanor Fye sat down with the horror icon at San Diego Comic-Con, where he talked about why he’s frustrated with modern superhero films and what they could do to turn things around.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Where Did Things Go Wrong

The Handmaid’s Tale ended its third season on a disappointing note, so much so that it was named one of our worst shows of 2019. In this video essay, we examined the biggest mistakes The Handmaid’s Tale made in its third season and what it says about the changing direction of the series.

Miss Nerd New York, Megami, sat down with us to break down her amazing Avatar: The Last Airbender performance from FlameCon, showing how she paid tribute to one of the greatest animated shows of all time with lots of dancing, posing, and style.

It wouldn’t be C omic C on without a secret cameo from Adam Savage! The maker and former Mythbusters star came to our studio at New York Comic Con to chat with io9's Beth Elderkin about his No-Face Incognito Cosplay build, what excites him about cosplaying, and where he sees fandom going in the future.

Harley Quinn is having a moment, with Margot Robbie’s upcoming Birds of Prey and DC Universe giving us Harley Quinn, a series that gives the former henchwoman a chance to break out and forge her own villainous path. io9's Jill Pantozzi chatted with showrunners-executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker at io9's studio at New York Comic-Con to look at the cast of characters for Harley Quinn and why it’s emancipation time for the anti-heroine.

