GIF: Sam Woolley (Gizmodo Media Group)

Year In Review We look back at the best, worst, and most significant moments of the year, and look forward to next year.

It’s official: 2018 was the longest year of all time. Black Panther came out this year. Game of Thrones killed a dragon. Ready Player One did nothing for us. There was some Star Wars, there was some Spider-Man (ok, a lot of Spider-Man), we met Venom and memorized Aquaman’s abs, and had more Deadpool clips than minutes in the movie. Oh, and The Walking Dead is...still on. And it was io9's 10th birthday year!

We also doubled down on our excellent videos this year—and with that in mind, here are some of our favorites.

First, we pay our respects to Stan Lee. Stan (and his wife Joan) helped form characters and storylines that changed the world of comics and encouraged people to punch Nazis. Stan, we salute you.

This year we marked our 10th anniversary! To celebrate, Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders, the site’s founders, explained exactly what the hell an io9 is.

We’re pretty sure that Pepper Monster, a.k.a. Sarah Maefs, is a real-life embodiment of Thor—and would also make the most badass arts and crafts teacher of all time. Watch her recreate Thor’s Stormbreaker in this episode of Cos/Play.

There are so many suits in Spider-Man’s new video game, most people can’t even begin to explain them all. Luckily, io9's resident Spider-historian James Whitbrook can, and is here to walk you through all the suits that originate from the comic books.

Fan Theory: C-3PO is the most important character in all of the Star Wars universe. Fight us in the comments.

This one sort of speaks for itself, but if there isn’t a weird techno track behind it, is it really a cosplay round-up video?

Spoiler: Better than NYCC. See Day 2 and Day 3, too.

You might think that everyone has already died on Game of Thrones. We basically thought that, too...until we realized that over 40 main-ish characters are still alive and well. So we threw cheese puffs at our faithful host Beth Elderkin while she determined who will live and who will die in Game of Thrones’ upcoming final season.

This is how our list ends... OR IS IT?!

For more, make sure you're following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.


