The Playmobil movie is real, and is developing a hell of a cast. More set pictures from The Mandalorian hint at its connections to the wider Star Wars timeline. Plus, what's to come on Supergirl's return, new pictures from The Kid Who Would Be King, more Black Lightning, and an Arrow villain is sticking around for a good while.



Playmobil: The Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Gabriel Bateman, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert have joined the voice cast of the puzzling Playmobil movie. According to Deadline, the film follows “the adventures of siblings Charlie (Bateman) and Marla (Taylor-Joy). When the former unexpectedly disappears into the animated universe of Playmobil, Marla must go on a quest to bring him home. During her adventures, she teams up with some unlikely new friends, including smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Gaffigan), dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot and an extravagant fairy-godmother (Trainor).” Lambert will voice the film’s villain, Emperor Maximus.

Fantastic Beasts 3

Speaking with Collider, Johnny Depp stated he’s “[looking] forward to the next installment” of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which he thinks will start filming “the middle of next year.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home

According to Film Music Reporter, Michael Giacchino will return to score the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Grudge

Speaking with Comic Book, Lin Shaye stated the upcoming reboot of The Grudge is the scariest movie she’s ever been a part of.

Wait until you see this. It’s the scariest movie I’ve ever been a part of, not even maybe. Not even maybe. And it’s the scariest part I’ve ever had, bar none. I think it comes out next August, I’m very excited about it. The horror fans are going to go insane, that I can promise.

Doctor Sleep

If there was any doubt, director Mike Flanagan confirmed to Collider that its “very safe to assume” the sequel to The Shining will receive an R-rating.

Bloodshot

We’ve got official concept art of Vin Diesel as Bloodshot from artist Lewis LaRosa.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Coming Soon has even more photos from Joe Cornish’s latest. More at the link.

Halloween

The latest featurette discusses John Carpenter’s famous score.





The Twilight Zone

TV Line reports Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs Predator) will star in an episode of the new Twilight Zone titled “Rewind”. No further details are available at present.

Arrow

Kirk Acevedo, who plays the alarmingly persistent Ricardo Diaz, has been promoted to series regular for the show’s seventh season. [TV Line]

The Mandalorian

Making Star Wars has a set photo of a pair of bored-looking Stormtroopers—their helmets are off and obscured, but it’s presumably likely they are Imperial Stormtroopers rather than First Order ones, given The Mandalorian’s time period.

Black Lightning

Jefferson’s unhappy with his replacement at Garfield High in the official synopsis for “The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry.”

Jefferson (Cress Williams) is forced to watch as all his good work is undone before his eyes when his replacement arrives and begins implementing sweeping changes. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to play Robin Hood by stealing from one of the most powerful crime syndicates in Freeland.

Meanwhile, a new trailer for next week’s episode, “The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues” has its characters getting pushed, thrown or tossed.

Supernatural

Everyone’s shrugging in the trailer for next week’s episode of Supernatural, “Gods & Monsters.”

Supergirl

Finally, the latest trailer for season four gives us our best look yet at Sam Witwer as Agent Liberty.

