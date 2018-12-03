Image: Bandai

You can’t be King of the Monsters without a few monsters coming to threaten your throne—so the Godzilla reboot film is bringing along some iconic friends and foes of the big G. So far, we’ve only seen them cloaked in shadow and cloud in the first King of the Monsters teaser, but new toys have revealed our best look.



Shown off at Tokyo Comic-Con over the weekend, Bandai debuted several new tie-in toys for the film as part of its S.H. Monsterarts line of figures. As Toyark reports, Godzilla will be joined in the range by new figures depicting Gidorah, Rodan, and Mothra—all of which mark the first time we’ve really gotten to see the updated looks of these new monsters. Check them out below:

Photo: Bandai

Photo: Bandai

Photo: Bandai

They’re all mostly faithful to their classic designs from decades of kaiju movies, just updated for the sparkly CG wizardry of a 2019 Hollywood blockbuster. It’s really Mothra that has the most out-there, changed design—in the old Japanese films, Mothra (who was more often than not depicted as a hero rather than a monstrous villain) is an altogether cuter beast, fluffy and chunky, with big cute eyes and everything.

The King of the Monsters design here is much more insectoid in comparison. It makes sense to bring Mothra in line with the more realistic aesthetic of the rest of the monsters in the film, but it kind of ends up making it look much meaner than Mothra is typically portrayed.

But still, even with the tweaks (big ones, in Mothra’s case) the overall shapes and design ethos of the Japanese movies has been translated solidly into King of the Monsters’ look. Hopefully it’s not too long before we get to see these designs in action—this time sans inclement weather getting in the way—in the form of new footage from the film, ahead of its release on May 31, 2019.

