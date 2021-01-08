We come from the future
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Role May Have Finally Been Confirmed

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Moon Night
4
Marc Spector is ready to strike.
Image: Philip Tan and Marte Gracia/Marvel Comics
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
PrevNextView All

Get a look at the latest Purge movie, if the world outside your window wasn’t enough. Legends of Tomorrow adds a fearsome new regular. Riverdale’s time jump continues to get weirder. Plus, what’s to come when Snowpiercer returns, and another new look at Batwoman’s second origin. Spoilers now!

Illustration for article titled Oscar Isaacs iMoon Knight/i Role May Have Finally Been Confirmed

Pinocchio

A new report from The Illuminerdi suggests Disney may cast Pete’s Dragon star Oakes Fegley as Lampwick in the company’s live-action Pinocchio.

Borderlands

In conversation with THR, the head of MidAtlantic Films, Adam Goodman, revealed the Borderlands movie starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart plans to film in Budapest.

We’re opened up space for a Lionsgate film, Borderlands [starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart], we’re doing season three of Jack Ryan for Paramount TV, and we’re doing a Marvel project, which, for the usual security reasons, I can’t talk about. We’re basically fully booked for the coming cycle, until the summer, which, hopefully, will be the last cycle of shows we have to do under COVID-19 protocols.

The Forever Purge

Total Film (via Games Radar) has a distressingly timely new photo from this summer’s The Forever Purge.

Illustration for article titled Oscar Isaacs iMoon Knight/i Role May Have Finally Been Confirmed
Photo: Universal

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Mark Dacascos tees up a new clip from Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

The Funeral Home

A demon attempts to invade Earth from a family-run mortuary in the trailer for The Funeral Home.

Sacrifice

Barbara Crampton summons Cthulhu in the trailer for Sacrifice, coming to VOD on February 9.



Moon Knight

Moon Knight cinematographer Gregory Middleton seemingly confirmed the reports of Oscar Isaac’s casting in a new Instagram post.

Well the secret is out. It’s an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU #MoonKnight. Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like @officialoscarrisaac .

Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the #mcu for inviting me aboard.

Legends of Tomorrow

Aliyah O’Brien will recur on Legends of Tomorrow as Kayla, “a fearsome warrior with a high body count and low patience for human incompetence. She’ll be put through her paces working with and against the Legends as she’s certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.” [Deadline]

Riverdale

Chris Mason has joined the cast of Riverdale’s fifth season as Chad Gekko, “Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street. An Alpha dog, Chad is threatened by Veronica’s life in Riverdale, especially her friendship with Archie (KJ Apa).” [Deadline]

Batwoman

Comic Book has new photos from the season two premiere of Batwoman. Click through for more.

Illustration for article titled Oscar Isaacs iMoon Knight/i Role May Have Finally Been Confirmed
Photo: The CW
Illustration for article titled Oscar Isaacs iMoon Knight/i Role May Have Finally Been Confirmed
Photo: The CW
Illustration for article titled Oscar Isaacs iMoon Knight/i Role May Have Finally Been Confirmed
Photo: The CW

Snowpiercer

Spoiler TV has photos from “Smolder to Life, “A Great Odyssey,” and “A Single Trade”, the second, third, and fourth episodes of Snowpiercer’s second season. Click through to have a look.

American Gods

Finally, Shadow learns about a prophecy in the synopsis for “A Winter’s Tale, the season premiere of American Gods.

Wednesday returns from a months-long hiatus from Shadow’s life with a resolve to make him a part of his war effort once again; Shadow learns about a prophecy regarding his destiny after he meets with a god known as Wisakedjak.

[Spoiler TV]

Banner art by Jim Cook

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

wellgruntled
wellgruntled

Moon Knight

Please be good, please be good, please be good...