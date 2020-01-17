Oscar Isaac Will Play a Superhero Mayor in The Great Machine

Oscar Isaac attends the Operation Finale film premiere on September 8, 2018 in Deauville, France. Photo : (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And before you say anything—yes, The Great Machine is an adaptation of a comic titled Ex Machina, and yes, Oscar Isaac was also in the (unrelated) 2014 movie Ex Machina. Whether or not The Great Machine will include a similarly spectacular dance scene is, however, still anyone’s guess.



At any rate, any casting of Isaac in anything counts as outstanding news, and this project is particularly enticing. As we reported last week, The Great Machine is an adaptation of writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Tony Harris’ DC Comic Ex Machina. It centers on Mitchell Hundred, a former superhero-turned-NYC mayor (in 2014, io9 dubbed it “the prefect blend of West Wing-style politics and superpowered soul-searching”). As the Hollywood Reporter confirms today, Isaac has joined the Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel-scripted project as star—he’ll play Hundred—and co-producer.

Advertisement

There’s no word on when The Great Machine will hit screens (it’ll need a director first; presumably, we’ll be hearing that news soon enough), but you can still catch Isaac onscreen as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; he’s also in December’s Dune and will play a gambler in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.