When will we see it? That’s the question. Screenshot : New Line

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Patty Jenkins is already getting asked specific details about the recently announced Wonder Woman 3. Details of Marvel’s Eternals surface thanks to action figures. Plus updates from Star Trek series Picard and Discovery. Spoilers away!

Advertisement

Static Shock/Batgirl

In a recent New York Times profile, DC Films president Walter Hamada talked about the company plans for theaters and HBO Max when it comes to Warner Bros’ superhero properties:



The most expensive DC movies (up to four a year, starting in 2022) are designed for release in theaters, Mr. Hamada said. Additional superhero films (two annually is the goal, perhaps focused on riskier characters like Batgirl and Static Shock) will arrive exclusively on HBO Max, the fledgling streaming service owned by WarnerMedia. In addition, DC Films, which is part of Warner Bros., will work with filmmakers to develop movie offshoots — TV series that will run on HBO Max and interconnect with their big-screen endeavors. “With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spinoff?’” Mr. Hamada said.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins teased we’d “just have to see...” if Cheetah returns in the newly fast-tracked Wonder Woman 3.



The Scorpion King

In conversation with CBR, Kelly Hu stated she’d be “honored” to reprise her role as the sorceress, Cassandra, in the upcoming Scorpion King reboot.

[Dwayne Johnson] has this charisma that everybody wants to be a part of his world. Being able to work with him again at this stage he’s at now, when he’s one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, would be such an honor and be so fun to be able to get back in there and see how much he’s evolved.

Advertisement

Spawn

CBR also spoke to Spawn actor Michael Jai White regarding his skepticism of Todd McFarlane’s proposed reboot starring Jamie Lee Foxx.

[McFarlane has] been trying to get a new movie up and going for 23 years so I don’t know. [Laughs] The last time I saw him, he was telling me about his idea of Spawn being ethereal fog that you don’t see, like Jaws, and he strikes and you never see him and I’m like ‘Okay, good luck with that!’ Personally, I wish him well, that would be a major investment. I don’t know Todd to be a director at all. It’s kind of like Stan Lee: He created the character but he doesn’t direct him and I guess somebody would have to pony up a lot of money for Todd McFarlane to direct for his first time directing this movie idea that he has. I’ve heard about Jamie Foxx starring in it and wish them well. I don’t know, maybe it continues because this is what people like to hear from Todd McFarlane. He can get attention by promising another Spawn; I don’t get it.

Advertisement

The Eternals

A dedicated Eternals wave of Marvel Legends action figure packaging describes Gilgamesh as “the strongest and kindest Eternal” who “becomes Thena’s (Angelina Jolie) de-facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the other Eternals.”

Advertisement

Stranger Things

In a recent interview with People, David Harbour stated the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things is his “favorite” yet.

[The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers are] very responsive to the fan response, [but also] a step ahead with the script. [You will] see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for … but you’ll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors. And one of the great things that you can see with Hopper is that he was a protector, he’s a man of justice [and] he now has become a prisoner. He’s trapped and he’s isolated. And we get to see an entirely other color of him that has been hinted at… You really do get to see a lot of his backstory. Who he was as a warrior in a sense. And sort of the mistakes he made in the past come back to visit him. This season is my favorite. [Hopper] really is going to show you some new colors and what he’s really made up of.

Advertisement

The Spectacular Spider-Man

Greg Weisman replied “sadly, no” when asked if there was “any possibility” of a third season of Spectacular Spider-Man.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Resident Alien

Syfy has released two behind-the-scenes featurettes discussing Alan Tudyk’s new Syfy series, Resident Alien— with the second diving into the creative liberties the series takes with the original comic book.

Star Trek: Picard

Filming on Star Trek: Picard resumes February 1, according to Jeri Ryan on Twitter.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, Osyraa (played by Margot Kidder’s niece, Janet) has plans for the Discovery’s spore drive in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Good of the People.”

Banner art by Jim Cook