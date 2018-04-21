Image: Fox

In 1991, Deadpool premiered in New Mutants #98, drawn by Rob Liefeld. Now, art from that landmark comic book is up for auction, and it can be yours if you’re willing to shell out the cash.

It’s a lot of cash, though. The page, which features the original art for page 15 of New Mutants #98, currently has the winning bid at $30,000. The simple, five-panel layout features Deadpool in his first appearance hunting down Cable. In this early appearance, the mercenary is more a Deathstroke the Terminator-alike than he is the later Merc’ With the Mouth, but you can already sense a dynamic sort of chemistry between the assassin and the, uh, time-travelling assassin that would come to be an important facet of both characters down the line.

Illustration: Rob Liefeld

There are eighteen days left for the initial bidding for the auction, which you can check out here. Deadpool 2 will be out in theaters May 18, starring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Josh Brolin as Cable.

[via ComicBook.com]