Image: STX

We here at io9 take our puppet appreciation very, very seriously, and with Brian Henson’s The Happytime Murders out in theaters this weekend, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to talk about our favorite people made of felt.

Clearly, Miss Piggy is the queen of anthropomorphic animals who grace us with their majestic presences, but that’s not to say that there aren’t plenty of other puppets who’ve left their mark on the culture. So, let’s hear it. Who’s your favorite? Are you an Avenue Q stan or is Lambchop more your speed? There are no wrong answers, but remember, you will be judged based on your response.

To get you started, here are some of our favorites:

Jill Pantozzi (Marjory the Trash Heap from Fraggle Rock)

Beth Elderkin (The Worm from Labyrinth)

Cheryl Eddy (Miss Piggy from The Muppet Show)

And an honorable mention goes to the David Boreanaz puppet from the puppet episode of Angel.

Image: Fox