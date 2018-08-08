Image: ABC

It’s International Cat Day, and we’ve got to face the cold, hard truth: Genre movies and TV have the best cats. They talk, they scheme, they creepily tell people when they’re full of bullshit. Normal cats don’t do any of that. Well, except scheme. They definitely scheme.

In honor of Le Jour Du Chat, we wanted to see what movie, TV, anime, and comics kitties y’all consider the coolest, the cuddliest, or the most diabolical. Bonus points for all three. Since my coworkers and I have been inundating each other with cat pics and GIFs in our Slack for the past hour, figured it’d only make sense to share some of our favorites. Let us know yours in the comments!

Jill Pantozzi (Pussyfoot)

James Whitbrook (Morgana)

Charles Pulliam-Moore (Keroberos)

Cheryl Eddy (Jones)

Germain Lussier (Jiji)

...and finally



My Own Glorious Ball of Beautifully Evil Fluff (Kyubey)

