Open Channel: What's the Weirdest Thing You've Done to Watch a Movie Trailer?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released its final trailer this week during Monday Night Football... which meant a bunch of non-sports fans were stuck watching football for hours while they waited for Rey, Finn, Poe, and the others to show up for a few glorious minutes. This got us thinking about some of the strange or silly things we’ve done to see trailers for upcoming films, and we want to know what you guys have done too.

Movie trailers may have become more widely available over the past few years, thanks to the internet, but that doesn’t mean they’re not an experience. I remember creating a Tweetdeck column entirely dedicated to Wonder Woman hashtags weeks before the first trailer came out, eager to make sure I didn’t miss it the instant it appeared .

Then, you’ve got the resurgence of theater-exclusive teasers, like for Birds of Prey and Tenet, which are trying to bring back the experience of sharing a trailer with a theater of friends, family, and strangers. And it makes sense: It is a special experience. Our own Germain Lussier shared the story of how he bought tickets for Brad Pitt’s Meet Joe Black just so he could see The Phantom Menace trailer six times—count it, six times—when it first debuted. That’s what we call serious dedication.

Leave a comment with the weirdest thing you ever did to see a trailer as quickly as possible. Maybe you stayed up past midnight to catch a trailer right when it went online, or watched a livestream in anticipation of the moment they would finally show the trailer you’d been waiting for. Perhaps you even bought a ticket for a movie you had no interest in seeing, just for the trailer, and then bounced before the opening credits, figuring that was $12 well spent!

