Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One is now in theaters, and with it, a lot of things to talk about. Which we have, and will continue to do, but for now, let’s keep it fun.

As you can tell from the trailers (and the Ernest Cline book the film is based on), Ready Player One is basically one giant Easter egg. Some of the pop culture references are on screen and obvious, like the DeLorean from Back to the Future or the title robot from The Iron Giant. Others are more subtle, just in a shot or two, and there are way more that are just “blink, and you’ll miss ’em.”

So, what were your favorite things to see on screen? I’ll start. I have five. And, just to be safe...

Pee-Wee Herman’s bike from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure is against a wall in Aech’s workshop.



Eagle-5 from Spaceballs is also in Aech’s workshop.

Artemis uses the Pulse Rifle from Aliens during the battle in the Distracted Globe.

Aech has the sign from Cocktails and Dreams, Tom Cruise’s dream bar in Cocktail, on a wall.

Obviously, The Shining. How fucking awesome was that?

Those are mine, what were yours? And we’ll have much, much more on Ready Player One in the coming days.