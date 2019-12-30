Open Channel: What Video Game From 2019 Needs Its Own Movie?

Scenes from The Outer Worlds, Death Stranding, and Control. Image : Obsidian Entertainment , Kojima Productions , Remedy Entertainment

There were a lot of interesting video games that came out in 2019, with deep and complex stories that are begging for the big screen. Of course, seems like even the popularity of shows like The Witcher might not be enough to break the video game movie curse...but could one of 2019's games finally succeed?

Let us know in the comments what video game from 2019 you think would make a cool film adaptation in the near future. My easy money is on Control, which already plays like a movie, but you’ve got other outstanding games like Outer Wilds (and the similarly titled Outer Worlds), Neo Cab, and A Plague Tale: Innocence. Plus, there’s always Untitled Goose Game. I’m not quite sure what could be made from that, but I’m dying to find out.

