In a world where there is just so much good TV to watch, it’s basically impossible to get in on the ground floor with every show you could potentially love. Hell, it’s hard enough trying to keep up with more than a few shows at a time! So sometimes we don’t come to a show we end up loving to bits until well after the fact.



I mainly got thinking about this because I recently started watching the hit anime My Hero Academia, after what feels like years of people telling me that I should absolutely watch it because it’s basically tailored made for my interests (specifically the interests of anime bullshit and superhero bullshit). A mixture of its almost aggressively overwhelmingly positive reputation and a lack of time on my part lead to me skipping it time and time again, even as people continued to rave to me about it how great the whole saga is and how much I’d love it.

In the last couple of weeks I finally made some time to sit down and give it a go and, well, 13 episodes later I emerged from a very tired binge-watch stupor fervently in love with the series. It’s really a ton of fun, and although I’m not completely caught up yet (I’m only half way through season 2 and have still yet to touch the equally massively beloved original manga), I’m actually a little sad that I not only put My Hero Academia off for so long, but almost let it pass me by entirely.

Do you have any shows like that, that you never checked out until years after the fact and realized that you loved? What beloved favorites did you almost never get into? Let us know in the comments, and please, for the love of god, don’t descend into My Hero Academia character ranking madness while doing so.