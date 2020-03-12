Open Channel: Show Us Your Pets, Nerds

Pumpkin boys are good boys too. Image : Cartoon Network ( YouTube

Life sucks. A pandemic is growing. The stock market is tanking. Comic cons are being canceled. We’re all stuck in our houses and apartments, possibly for days or weeks on end. But you know what: At least we’re not alone. We’ve still got our pets. We’re choosing to celebrate the good by sharing pics of our furry friends for all of us to enjoy together, and we’d love all of you to do the same!

We here at io9 have turned on our phone cameras and snapped some shots of our cats and dogs, to give y’all a peek at the cute companions we’ve got next to us as we work from home. We’d love to see the pets you’re working alongside—or coming home to, if you’re facing different work or life circumstances. Let’s cheer on our adorable fur babies (and take care of them too!). Whether they’re sleepy, silly, or kind of an asshole, the one thing they always are is there for us.

Dewey and Socrates (Jill Pantozzi)

Jill Pantozzi—“They are the only thing keeping me sane.”

Laurelie (Autumn Kelly)

Autumn Kelly—“I hope I’m that feisty when I’m 16 in cat years”

Holly (James Whitbrook)

James Whitbrook—“She barks a lot and is a precocious little shit, but she’s my precocious little shit.”



Byron (Charles Pulliam-Moore)

Charles Pulliam-Moore: “Byron looks back at it when he wants butt scitches.”

Veronica and Ezio (Beth Elderkin)

Beth Elderkin—“Veronica is my golden sunshine girl, while Ezio Saberhagen is cool as a cucumber. Just like Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, he’s got his own last name.”

Danforth and Bolton (Germain Lussier)

Germain Lussier—“Bolton likes belly rubs, kisses, and purring so loudly he can wake you up a room away. Danforth is soft as a feather and loves playing with them too. Yes, they are named after characters in High School Musical.”



Leroy (Cheryl Eddy)

Cheryl Eddy—“Leroy, adopted in 2016, is a former stray who now defines L-I-V-I-N. He’s into belly rubs and staring at you while you’re eating that delicious burrito.”

There you go, a peek at the puppers and kitties of io9! Be sure to leave a comment with your furry (or non-fur) friend(s).

