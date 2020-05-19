Open Channel: Remember When Game of Thrones Was a Thing?

Cersei (Lena Headey) is all of us, all the time. Image : HBO

It’s kind of amazing how one of the biggest shows of the 21st century is now just something that happened. Game of Thrones was a world-changing television experience, one that ended with such a thud that the one-year anniversary of the series finale has passed by like a quiet fart. Well, take a good long whiff, everyone. It’s time to “celebrate.”



Earlier today, I tweeted out my sarcastic thoughts about the ending of Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” which saw Brandon Stark named the King of Westeros after Daenerys Targaryen “broke bad” and got murdered by Jon Snow. Also, a dragon burned a chair. The funny thing was: Most of the responses weren’t lamenting the end of Game of Thrones, they were shocked it had already been a year—t hat, and general feelings of disillusionment over everything that transpired between the series premiere and the series finale.

It’s surreal how quickly the show left our collective consciousness and probably won’t be coming back (despite HBO’s attempts to make a prequel series). The biggest TV show of all time is simply gone, and no one cares. I certainly don’t. I have no interest in watching, beyond shit-talking the showrunners and occasionally re-tweeting dumb memes I’ve made. The only feeling I have left isn’t anger, rage, or even disappointment. It’s simply... a void. I asked my coworkers their thoughts, and unsurprisingly they felt the same.

Cheryl Eddy: Considering how much emotion I invested into Game of Thrones over the years, the fact that I haven’t thought about it since it ended (aside from that weird cameo on Westworld) is pretty telling.



Autumn Kelly: Only good thing about Game of Thrones is that it’s over.

Germain Lussier: My biggest disappointment when it comes to Game of Thrones is that, a year later, I don’t think about it anymore. Like, at all. And I didn’t even hate the final season. It’s just that the final season was so underwhelming it somehow undercut all the goodwill the show had gained before that. At least for me. So today, a year after the ending, at least I’m like “Oh yeah, Game of Thrones, that was incredible.”

Alex Cranz: Still waiting on Winds of Winter before I form an opinion. See y’all in 2057.

Charles Pulliam-Moore: Oh, girl. Bye. Who has the time?



Be sure to share your thoughts looking back at Game of Thrones, one year after it ended. What do you still remember fondly? When did it “break bad” for you? And, most importantly: Do you have any interest in re-watching, and if so at what point in the series would you stop?

Oh, and don’t forget the libations.

Ah, life-giving nectar of the gods! Image : HBO

