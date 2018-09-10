Image: Sony/Insomniac Games

As you may have noticed, last Friday saw the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the webslinger’s latest (and greatest) foray into the world of video games. But while there’s plenty of fun to be had zipping around Manhattan, I want to go all J. Jonah Jameson on you and ask—nay, demand—that you share your snaps from the game’s photo mode.



The Photo Mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the game’s many joys, letting you snap gorgeous shots of Spidey in action, running around the city, or... goofing around taking selfies, really.

Advertisement

Image: Sony/Insomniac Games

Image: Sony/Insomniac Games

Image: Sony/Insomniac Games

Advertisement

As I’ve been playing through the game again now that it’s out, I’ve found more and more of my time being spent channeling my inner Daily Bugle photographer rather than, you know, being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. I’m constantly pausing trying to find good shots I can grab, and then immediately turn them into goofy images thanks to the game’s litany of extra stickers and frames you can add to make the dumbest jokes possible:

Image: Sony/Insomniac Games

Turns out my idea of humor pretty much boils down to “add the lol sticker to everything.”

Advertisement

But enough of my amateur Spidey-photography, I’m turning it over to you guys—if you’ve been playing Spider-Man this weekend, share your best photo mode pics in the comments below! And of course, be mindful of using spoiler-y pictures. Otherwise, hit us with your best shots.