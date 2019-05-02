Photo: HBO

The latest episode of Game of Thrones has already addressed one of the show’s greatest conflicts, but there are still three (very long) episodes left! Now, the show could spend the rest of its time setting up a new age in Westeros, but what if something else were to happen? Time to don those tin foil helmets, folks. We’re going theory spelunking.



Game of Thrones’ “The Long Night” was shocking, in so many ways. Not only was it a 90-minute thrill ride that felt like a combination of Dunkirk and A Quiet Place, but it also got rid of the Night King and his White Walker army—thanks to Arya Stark and a well-placed dagger. At least, that’s what it looks like. But as we know, on Game of Thrones, anything can happen.

We still have three episodes left to go, and right now the only thing standing between our heroes and the Iron Throne is Queen Cersei Lannister, her pirate boyfriend, and about 20,000 mercenaries. Given how Cersei broke her promise to help Daenerys and Jon, I don’t see them showing any mercy. And a problem like Cersei could get solved in a 30-minute dragon rampage. So, what else could possibly happen?

I shared my biggest fan theory in this article, but now I want to hear your ideas for what will happen in these final three episodes. Your favorite popular fan theories, your personal hopes for who will sit on the Iron Throne. Even your wildest dreams, no matter how implausible. Share your theories in the comments below.

