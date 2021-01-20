We come from the future
Open Channel: Celebrate David Lynch's Birthday With Some of His Best Works

James Whitbrook
7
Tell those clown comics what’s what.
Image: Showtime

Today is a very important day in this history of our world: David Lynch, surrealist icon, turns 75. There are few filmmakers with a career as deep and varied as Lynch’s body of work, from Eraserhead to Twin Peaks, all the way up to the return of his incredibly chill weather reports last year. But what’s your favorite Lynchian moment to celebrate his many happy returns?

This doesn’t necessarily have to be a moment on screen from his work, whether as a director or an actor; it could be a quote from an interview or even a wild story about his life. Let us know the moment that hits hardest, or just makes you laugh, or still awes you now as it did when you first saw it. Or, I dunno, post the Woody Woodpecker doll story, that’s always a good one.

Many happy returns, Mr. Lynch. Now get on celebrating in the comments!

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

colingagnon
ColinGagnon

I wish my copy weren’t in storage so that I could quote it directly, but I’m a fan of the shortest chapter of his book, Catching the Big Fish.

All of the chapters have titles, and the full text of one of the chapters (not its title) is something like, “I don’t know what this is supposed to be.”

My assumption is that he made a list of chapter topics, and couldn't remember what his notes were referring to.