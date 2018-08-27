Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Oscar Isaac is a busy man. Not only is he in arguably the largest franchise in the known universe—Star Wars—he’s been taking other roles left and right the last few years as his star ascends. While a recent rumor has him headed to The Batman next, I wondered where else we might fan-cast him.



The internet is exploding today, not just with the idea that Isaac might wind up in a DCEU film, some are even going so far as to suggest him for Bruce Wayne himself. And considering how The Batman’s been going so far, you never know.

Though if we’re talking about the DCEU, I’d much prefer him playing another role he’s been floated for by fans of DC Comics for a few years now. Scott Free, a.k.a. Mister Miracle. I mean, come on...you’re just throwing away money if you don’t cast him as the classic New Gods character, Warner Bros.

Putting aside the DCEU, it’s been said by more than a few people the actor should play Gomez Adams in a new live-action Addams Family project. He decided to go for that role, in fact, but in animation.

However, with so many movies on the way, I think we should fill up Mr. Isaac’s proverbial dance card even more and add a few more fantastic roles to his imdb page. I’ll go first.

While he was done oh-so-wrong by the prosthetics/VFX in X-Men: Apocalypse, I’d love to see Oscar Isaac play Lion-O in a live-action ThunderCats movie. I’d also be interested in seeing him take on the role of Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Now your turn.