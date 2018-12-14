Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Friends, it has been approximately 78 centuries since the release of the latest film in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Or, in 2018's interpretation of linear time, exactly one year since Rian Johnson’s movie hit theaters and changed the Star Wars fandom forever...for better or worse. So let’s look back, and wonder why we’re still debating it at this point.



Whether you fall in the camp of loving or loathing The Last Jedi, suffice to say at this point your opinion on it is not going to suddenly be swayed in the opposite direction. And yet, the wars rage on. So why are camps of Star Wars fans still locked in perpetual battle like some sort of ancient Jedi/Sith prophecy that plays out with Twitter snipes instead of laser swords?

It’s not all been bad, but still, it has been depressing to see the galaxy far, far away set the scene for fandom spats that have seen the rise of toxic harassment, not just among self-proclaimed fans, but between segments of fandom and the stars of the films themselves. Talking about Star Wars this year has been a bit of a dark, downward spiral; we’re still struggling to really scratch the surface of just how pervasive that toxicity has become. And so it’s come that The Last Jedi marks its first birthday in less of a celebratory mood, but instead of a reminder that...well, all this happened in a single year. But hey, that means we’re halfway out of the dark, until we can start arguing tooth and claw over Episode IX instead!

So to say happy first birthday to TLJ, we thought we’d check in where you’re at with your thoughts on the movie. Have you moved on—whether you liked it, disliked it, or thought it was simply fine?—or is the Star Wars discourse still so inescapable? Are you glad? Sad? Or just...so very, very tired? Let us know in the comments.

