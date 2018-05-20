Image: Marvel Studios

Lego stop motion is one of life’s simplest pleasures. For the viewer, anyway. For the creator, it’s immensely complicated, time consuming, and generally very hard to pull off well. Fortunately, some creators do it very well indeed. And now Lego has come to the Infinity War.

(I know it’s not, like, the name of a war, but, I mean, it should be, that would be cool, right? Cap standing in a field, looking over the carnage, musing, “Truly, this was our Infinity War.” It’d be great.)

One of the most compelling moments in Avengers: Infinity War was Thor’s momentous arrival in Wakanda, new weapon (and angry raccoon) in tow. Now, creator Huxley Berg has done a fantastic rendition of that whole war scene in Lego, complete with cheesy Lego special effects. The audio is rough, as he doesn’t have an official rip to work with yet, but it’s still a wonderful feat to watch.

Check it out below.