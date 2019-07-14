Image: Marvel Studios

Being in a Marvel movie is, according to Disney, serious, serious business.

The most recent proof of this is in a story told by actress Emma Fuhrmann, who played an older Cassie Lang in Avengers: Endgame. She recently told ComicBook.com that, after posting what she thought was an innocuous picture on Instagram, she got an alarming visit from Marvel’s security people.



Advertisement

She explained:



So, I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset. I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia. The next day, [Marvel’s] head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that. I was like, “Well, I wasn’t going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,” and they were like, “No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming,” and that was sort of just like a, “Okay, wow, this is real. “ It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn’t understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had.

Advertisement

Oh. Uh. Yikes. Film set security is no joke. Welcome to Marvel, and don’t post pics. Because everyone is interested, and everyone will ask a million questions. Even if it’s just a nice sunset.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.