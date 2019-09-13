Image: Hulu

We’ve known for awhile that season two of Hulu’s Castle Rock—the J.J. Abrams-produced anthology series inspired by Stephen King’s favorite creepy small town—would focus on a younger version of Misery’s Annie Wilkes. Now we have our first glimpse of the nurse as she’s starting to really embrace her dark side.



The official description for season two fills in a little more: “A feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.” In the teaser, you also see that Annie has a daughter, Tim Robbins looks like he’s up to no good, and Castle Rock still has that “photogenic New England town with an undercurrent of evil” vibe going on.

Castle Rock season two premieres October 23 on Hulu.



