Image: Gallery 1988

“Crazy 4 Cult,” an annual gallery show that helped put pop culture art on the map, is returning this weekend—and this time it’s bringing along a friend, a second awesome pop culture art show right next door.



“Crazy 4 Cult 12” opens Friday, December 7 at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, California, with “Lost Days”—a three-person exhibit featuring work by Dan Mumford, Jeff Boyes, and Jeffrey Everett—opening in an adjacent space. But saying that is one thing. Where’s the art? Here are some exclusive images from “Crazy 4 Cult 12,” which represent just a tiny percentage of the show.

A piece by Manuel Kilger Augie Pagan’s full painting Elisa Wikey’s Back to the Future piece Army of Darkness by Stephen Andrade A Ghibli-inspired piece by Jerrod Maruyama. 1 / 5

The “12” should explain it, but Gallery 1988 has been doing this exhibition for 12 years now, dating back long before pop culture galleries were in every major city imaginable. That’s why the topic is so broad—just kind of anything pop culture—because it happened long before galleries could do a Magic the Gathering-themed show, or a Mattel show, or anything along those lines. A huge pool of talent hadn’t made it into galleries yet.



An example of that talent is “Lost Days,” where three artists with similar tastes but radically different styles team up to showcase their favorite properties. Here are some exclusive reveals from that show, which also opens Friday, December 7.



A Bill & Ted piece by Jeff Boyes Insecticons by Jeffrey Everett Terminator by Dan Mumford Final Fantasy by Dan Mumford Krull by Dan Mumford 1 / 5

Boyes, Mumford, and Everett, all Gallery 1988 mainstays with unique styles and impressive portfolios of work, have tackled some weird, awesome topics here. We can’t wait to see else is coming.

All the artworks will first be for sale Friday in person in Los Angeles—and everything else goes on sale online starting Saturday, December 8. For more on both exhibitions, and for the online drop, visit www.gallery1988.com.

