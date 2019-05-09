Image: Marvel Studios

As impressive as the magnitude and more spectacular elements of Avengers: Endgame are, what really makes the movie shine are those moments when you get to see the Avengers interacting with one another in their downtime as people living in the larger world. Take, for instance, the all-new, all-verbal Hulk, who’s become something of a celebrity after finding peace and balance between his Bruce Banner and Hulk selves.

Now that the unofficial embargo on Endgame spoilers has lifted, Marvel’s begun dropping sizable chunks of footage from the film that highlight some of its more action-packed scenes. But the latest release instead focuses on one of the quieter moments involving the MCU’s take on Professor Hulk, and it really highlights just how much went into reworking the character to better channel Mark Ruffalo’s performance, while also staying true to the Hulk’s physicality we’ve become accustomed to seeing.



Compared to previous CG incarnations of the Hulk that have appeared in various films, it’s obvious that for Endgame, Marvel approached the character much in the same way that it did Thanos: emphasizing the actor’s likeness in the final product to such a degree that there’s virtually no risk of them falling into the uncanny valley.

It’s an astonishing, incredible feat on its own, and we’ll have an even more in-depth look at how Industrial Light and Magic accomplished it soon.

