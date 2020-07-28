One New Mutants Mainstay Is Definitely Not In the Movie

The gang’s missing one of its regulars—and that wasn’t always the case. Image : Disney

Hasbro’s plans for the G.I. Joe movie universe have been delayed (again). David Gordon Green says Halloween Kills will examine the wider community’s reaction to Michael Myers. Maisie Richardson-Sellers is done for a guest return to Legends of Tomorrow. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl, and Brenton Thwaites teases a Titans costume upgrade. Spoilers, away!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

The New Mutants



In conversation with Cinema Blend, New Mutants director Josh Boone revealed Warlock was intended to appear in the film as late as “six months before production” until learning the techno-organic alien would have “doubled” the film’s budget.

He was in all our early drafts. He was really in it until maybe six months before we shot, but he doubled our budget. It was just too expensive. The studio had a very hard place that they needed it to be at, financially, to launch [the movie]. And Warlock was what left in order to make it possible to make the movie. So our plan was always to put him in the second one. So I hope everybody watches the movie.

Relatedly, Coming Soon has a new poster illustrated by the great Bill Sienkiewicz, himself.

Photo : Disney

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

THR reports the upcoming Snake Eyes solo movie has been pushed back to an unspecified date in 2021.

Halloween Kills

In a recent interview with Empire (via Games Radar), David Gordon Green revealed the working title for Halloween Kills was Mob Rules since the film focuses on “the outrage of Haddonfield” following Michael Myers’ rampage in 2018's Halloween.

If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield. Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.

The Walking Dead: The Movie

Appearing as a guest on the Talk Dead to Me podcast, Pollyanna McIntosh provided a quick update on the upcoming Rick Grimes movie.

I know they want to get the script absolutely watertight as well, and it’ll be when it’ll be. I’m the same as the fans, I want it to happen like now.

When asked to confirm if the planned trilogy of Walking Dead movies is still on track, McIntosh stated she’s hopeful, but concerned the ongoing covid-19 pandemic may get in the way.

It’s very hard to say. Not just out of respect for the secrets that the show keeps, but also, just life at the moment. We just don’t know what’s what, do we? Films that I’ve been attached to for a while, I was told at the beginning of this pandemic, ‘Don’t worry, we’ve got the funding, so we’re definitely going to do them, but they’ll probably happen at later months.’ So I knew even then, ‘They’re not going to happen.’ Things change as we go along. But these films, the Walking Dead films? How could you not? They can’t just not do them. It’s been too much of a work in progress, and it’s too exciting to too many people, and especially to Andy.

Over the Moon

Sony Imageworks has revealed a new image from Over the Moon, the upcoming Netflix film about a girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon in order to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess.

Legends of Tomorrow

In conversation with THR, Maisie Richardson-Sellers revealed she left Legends of Tomorrow to focus on her new production company, but is “down” to guest-star in future episodes.

Is anyone ever done on Legends (Laughs.)? But I have left the show as a series regular, which was a really tough but positive decision that I made because I really want to pour more energy and time into Barefaced Productions and getting projects off the ground, and I just couldn’t do that with the [Legends] shooting schedule. I learned so much from Legends. It was such a family environment, and I love them all. And I’ve made it very clear that if they ever actually accidentally need Charlie or Amaya for a mission, I’d be more than down. So, I don’t think it’s fully goodbye yet. I hope. I’m not dead. And even dying means nothing on the show anyway.

Titans

In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Brenton Thwaites revealed Nightwing’s infamously skintight costume will be getting a redesign in season three allowing the character to carry more gadgets.

We pitched a few ideas to change the suit in a way that we can still use the outline of the original suit because they are so time-consuming and expensive to make. It’s better for us to enhance the one we’ve already got. We’re working on different ways for Nightwing to have more gadgets.

The 100

The twelfth episode of season seven is titled, “The Stranger” according to Spoiler TV.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix has a new image of Baby Pogo ahead of this Friday’s premiere.

Stargirl

Finally, Pat introduces the JSA to Shining Knight in a clip from tonight’s episode of Stargirl.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.