Image: Third Window Films

Been feeling out of the loop that you haven’t seen the Japanese zombie flick One Cut of the Dead? Shudder has finally unveiled a U.S. release date for folks who want to experience one of 2018's breakout hits, and it’s coming really soon.

Shudder shared on Twitter that One Cut of the Dead would finally be coming to the horror streaming platform on September 24. This comes a couple of weeks after the film was brought to theaters in New York and Los Angeles for a limited release, and a couple of months after that weird Amazon Prime bootleg that was quickly given the boot.

Advertisement

io9's own Germain Lussier reviewed the film last year and has called it one of the greatest zombie films of all time. It’s about a film crew working on a zombie movie, when suddenly the shoot is invaded by a bunch of actual zombies. It’s hard to talk about what happens, especially after the first 30 minutes, because part of the film’s genius is in how it constantly surprises you. It’s best to go into the movie totally fresh—hell, don’t even watch the trailer if you can avoid it!

One Cut of the Dead lands on Shudder on September 24.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.