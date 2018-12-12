Image: Toho

Few things are certain in life, but one constant is this: When there is a new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters out, there will inevitably be a fan mashup that recreates it using footage from Japanese tokusatsu films.



This week’s jaw-dropping clash of titans in the second trailer for King of the Monsters was a gloriously indulgent bit of spectacle to watch. But who doesn’t want to see it through the rubber-suited lens of the classic monster movies of old? Gorizard’s excellent mashup of footage from the old Toho kaiju films, set to the sounds of the latest King of the Monsters soundtrack, does that to pretty astounding effect:

It all matches pretty well—and while sure, the effects might be a little hokey in comparison to 2019's finest big-budget blockbuster CG, King of the Monsters is probably not going to give us a moment like Rodan flying Godzilla right into Ghidorah’s goddamn face. The charm of these films still shines through, even with the gritty self-serious badassery of their Western counterparts providing the backing track.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.