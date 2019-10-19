We come from the future
Okay, Here's When the Last The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Drops

Julie Muncy
Now kiss.
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Don’t pretend you don’t want to know.

I can already hear the objections: “is an announcement of a release date for a preview of a movie” really something worth making a post over? This ain’t it, io9! And normally, I’d agree with you. But it’s the last mainline Star Wars movie. The end of the Skywalker saga. And this is its last big trailer. An entertainment moment like this might not ever happen again. So I know some of you are dying to find out: when’s it coming? The wait is almost over.

This Monday, during a football game, because it’s always a football game, ESPN will be airing the final trailer for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. I imagine it’ll also go online right after, if you’re not in the mood to sit down for a heaping helping of Monday Night Football.

Tickets also go on sale on Monday, and if you’re so inclined you can even marathon the entire franchise on film, an experience that’s set to clock in at 27 hours, but lets you see The Rise of Skywalker an hour early.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th, 2019. 

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

