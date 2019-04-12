Image: Warner Bros.

For action movie fans, the early months of 2018 belonged to two movies: Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. So you’d be forgiven for blanking on the most recent Tomb Raider adaptation, starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, which came out in March. It wasn’t a bad movie—it just wasn’t all that memorable. But Hollywood’s still hoping audiences want more.

Deadline reports that a script for Tomb Raider 2 is in the works from writer Amy Jump, best-known for her collaborations with director Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, and Free Fire), adding that Vikander—who would presumably reprise her role as the globe-trotting Lara Croft—is on board with Jump’s take on the material.

Any other details, such as who would direct the film and when it might be released, are not yet known, but a script that excites the marquee star of an action franchise that Warner Bros. seems interested in keeping alive sounds like an encouraging first step for the sequel.

