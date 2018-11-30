Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Rankin Bass (CBS)

Put one foot in front of the other, and soon you are walking out the door—because it’s Friday! We’re right on the cusp of December and you know what that means: a whole month of holiday cheer. So get your festive pajamas on and share your favorite gifs, because it’s Gif Party Time!

Drop your favorite party gifs in the comments below. Bonus points for holiday gifs, and bonus bonus points for anything from Rankin Bass, because I’m a sucker for that shit. We’re all a couple of misfits here.

