Oh Thank God, We'll Be Able to Hear Korra and Asami Be Queer Real Soon

Korra and Asami go on a high- flying first date. Image : Irene Koh and Vivian Ng ( Dark Horse Comics )

The Legend of Korra ended with our titular Avatar beginning the next step of her life hand in hand with her new girlfriend, Asami . We’ve gotten to see that story continue even with the show’s end, thanks to both fan works and Dark Horse’s great graphic novel series. But now we’re going to get a tiny little taste of what could’ve been if the show had continued.



Dark Horse has announced a special livestream broadcasting next week to promote Michael Dante DiMartino, Irene Koh, and Vivian Ng’s first graphic novel trilogy in the post-show series of Korra comics, Turf Wars. As well as a moderated Q&A with Janet Varney and Seychelle Gabriel, who played Korra and Asami on the show, respectively, Varney and Gabriel will also perform a live reading from the first chapter of Turf Wars, which picks up moments after the final episode of the series came to a close.

It’s very sweet, depicting their first date as they go on a brief “thanks for saving the world” vacation in the Spirit W orld after defeating the threat of Kuvira. A nd because it’s simply Korra and Asami together, we get to spend time with them not just relaxing but finally getting to be together in a relationship, something we sadly never actually got to see on screen outside of that brief handhold. Sure, it’s not an animated re-enactment, but still: I t’s the closest we’ll get to seeing Korra and Asami being blissfully romantic.



Dark Horse’s livestream will begin on its Twitch channel Monday, April 6, at 5:00 pm EST.

