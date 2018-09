Photo: Entertainment Studios

Last year, a Keanu Reeves sci-fi film called Replicas showed up at New York Comic-Con and debuted a trailer. Later, a release date was set for August 24, 2018, which has now come and gone with no fanfare or film release. Now, a new trailer has been released...which is odd, considering we first heard about the film a year ago.

That kind of mysterious delay and reset does not bode well for the film, which features Reeves as a scientist who tries to resurrect his family using some kind of replication technology. Nevertheless, the trailer (once again) looks pretty damn goodā€”and whenever it does finally come out (thereā€™s no release date), weā€™ll gladly give it a shot.

Replicas, which co-stars Alive Eve and Thomas Middleditch, is ā€œcoming soon.ā€

