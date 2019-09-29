Oh, Oh, Wow: Ruby Rose Posted a Video of the Surgery She Got After an Injury on the Set of Batwoman

Ruby Rose as Batwoman. Image : CW

And you can watch it. If you want. If that’s something you would like to do.

You ever meet those people who watch videos of surgeries on YouTube? I’ve known a few, in my day, and only some of them were terrifying. If you’re one of those people, this story might be for you: Ruby Rose, Batwoman herself, has posted a video on her Instagram that shows the back surgery she underwent after herniating two discs during some stunts on the show. Yes, that’s right, she got them to take video of her back surgery. Like, them cutting open her back. With fancy doctor knives.



According to Rose, the surgery was an emergency procedure, necessary because without it she was “risking becoming paralyzed.” It went well, and all Rose has to show for it is a cool little scar on the back of her neck. Oh, and the video, of course.

There are a couple takeaways from this. The first is that Ruby Rose is a badass fitting of the role as Batwoman, and that doing your own stunts is extremely impressive and risky. The second is that surgery is terrifying and should not be recorded on video.



Watch this at your own risk. As for me, I’m going to go and scream into a pillow for a little while to work off my anxiety.



Batwoman airs its first episode on the CW on October 6th.



