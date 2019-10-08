Image: CBS

Who’d win in a fight, H. Jon Benjamin, a Starfleet officer, or some Tribbles? We’re about to find out, but frankly, I think I’m on team Tribble.



CBS just dropped the next trailer for the second episode in the latest batch of Star Trek: Short Treks minisodes, after stealth-launching the new series at New York Comic Con this past weekend. “The Trouble With Edward” stars Archer’s Sterling Archer himself, H. Jon Benjamin (who’s also the title character on Bob’s Burgers), as Edward Larkin—a science officer aboard the U.S.S. Cabot that is tasked with investigating and hunting down some Tribbles on the orders of his new captain, Lynne Lucero (Alita: Battle Angel’s Rosa Salazar).

What could possibly go wrong?



Friends, it’s the Tribbles. You know what can, and will, go wrong.

It’s pretty much “The Trouble With Tribbles” redux here, and we’re not complaining, because this looks absolutely hilarious. And thanks to H. Jon Benjamin being, well, H. Jon Benjamin, if you close your eyes it really does sound like the clumsy spy we know and love on Archer got himself beamed over to the Trek universe, handed a phaser, and told to go nuts against some little alien furballs.

Sorry, Picard. This might be the best Trek news of the week. “The Trouble with Edward” launches on CBS All Access this Thursday, October 10.

