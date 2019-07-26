Photo: Fox Searchlight

We’ve only seen a brief teaser trailer, but we’re already in love with Jojo Rabbit. Not only the historical satire/fantasy (written, directed by, and starring Taika Waititi) itself, but also the fact that it brought back one of the most ridiculous and hilarious memes ever to grace the internet.



Today, the official Twitter account for the film brought back the Downfall meme. You know the one, where someone puts incorrect subtitles over an especially tense scene from the 2004 Oscar nominee about Hitler’s final days. People have done this for almost everything you can imagine, but to see it done using a Hitler movie is just one of the many, many layers that makes this particular incarnation work so well.

There’s so much good stuff in there but I think my favorite is when they make fun of the meme itself. “Don’t listen to him, I laughed at the one you sent me last week.” So great.

Hopefully the movie is great too. Jojo Rabbit is “a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.” It also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell, and is out October 18.

