Image: Hot Toys

Is this it? Have we finally reached peak Star Wars figure?

Okay, so technically, Hot Toys made a Revenge of the Sith Obi-Wan Kenobi figure, mainly. It, like most of Hot Toys’ output, looks really good and comes with a ton of cool accessories, and is like having a homunculus of Ewan McGregor on your desk. Who doesn’t want that?

Image: Hot Toys

Seriously, look at that guy and tell me you can’t hear McGregor saying “Hello there!” to General Grievous. It’s a damn good likeness. But as good as it is, this is not what we’re here for.

We’re here for what comes in with the deluxe version of Obi-Wan. First off, you actually get a really neat recreation of the Jedi security hologram table that Obi-Wan checks with Yoda in the final act of Revenge of the Sith, depicting a cool, sculpted recreation of Anakin being knighted as Lord Vader by Palpatine (sadly not a security hologram of Anakin... killing younglings) for Obi-Wan to gaze at in horror:



Advertisement

Image: Hot Toys

The second is Baby Luke. Lil’ Lukie. The teeniest plastic baby for Obi-Wan to cradle and give to the—surely almost inevitable—Hot Toys Young Owen and Beru Lars two-pack.

Image: Hot Toys

Advertisement

Seriously, this is amazing. Look how good that tiny little baby looks! Is this the first-ever baby Luke Skywalker action figure ever made? If so, why has it taken so long when Star Wars is perfectly fine giving us figures of Constable Zuvio!?



Baby Luke Skywalker With Obi-Wan Kenobi Accessory is set to release in 2019—there’ll be a version of Obi-Wan that doesn’t have Baby Luke or the security hologram table, but honestly, why the hell would you even want that?

[Hot Toys]