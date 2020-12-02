Of Course The Mandalorian's in Fortnite's Next Season

He’s here to shoot up to 99 other people and protect his baby. Gif : Epic Games

You think after the Rise of Skywalker stuff and last season’s Marvel-a-go-go Epic that Disney wouldn’t want to put the hottest father/son team-up it’s got in the world’s biggest video game?



After Galactus, uh, broke the game in an almighty battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the combined might of millions of Fortnite players, last night saw Epic’s blockbuster battle royale/unified cultural universe phenom advance to its fifth season, dubbed Zero Point. With the titular point now appearing on a devastated part of the island all Fortnite games take place on, bits of the map warped into new environments befitting the cosmic fallout of a battle with the Worldeater.

The story is now that players have to work with an alternate-reality form of one of the base characters from the game, Jonesy, as well as some of the deadliest hunters in all the multiverse, to stop sinister beings from escaping from interdimensional limbo. Among them? A gateway to the galaxy far, far away.

The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin will appear as part of season five ’s battle pass unlock scheme as a playable skin (presumably Baby Yoda/ Grogu will be some kind of emote as part of it, too, rather than his own character), and his Amban Phase-Pulse rifle from the series will be a new weapon useable in-game . While the story is not specifically tied to the realm of Star Wars, Din appears as part of a wider bounty hunter theme: holographic representations of him and the other new bounty hunters from the season will start appearing on Fortnite’s map, from whom players can take contract missions and earn resources and currency from.

But really, you’re probably here for the absurdity of the fact that Mando can Floss now. Thus is the power of Fortnite. The game’s fifth season is available now on PC, PS4 and PS5, Switch, Microsoft’s range of Xbox consoles, and mobile.

