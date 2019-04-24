Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Dreamworks

Swift Wind is the beautiful magic horsey we all need and deserve in our lives. But you have to wonder what the world looks like through his pristine, sparkling eyes. As we see in this exclusive look at the second season of Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Swift Wind doesn’t judge or discriminate. Good or evil, Princess or Horde soldier. Everyone is pony.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is coming back soon with Adora (Aimee Carrero) and the princesses of the rebellion continuing their fight against the Horde. With Catra rising to power, and things becoming more desperate than ever, the princesses need a miracle.

Advertisement

As we see in this clip, Adora (Aimee Carrero) has headed out into the fields to find a watchtower that will help Light Hope, her First Ones’ hologram guide, who seems to be in some kind of trouble. She’s getting frustrated and flustered, but luckily her mighty steed (voiced by Adam Ray) is there to save the day—or stress her out even more and do loop-the-loops. Whatever comes first.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns to Netflix with seven new episodes on April 26. Hopefully with more ponies.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.