Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Footage Reveals Exactly What You'd Expect

Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Toon Squad recruits a Spider-Man star. Emerald Fennell hopes she might get the chance to direct Zatanna as well as watch it. Ryan Murphy wants your help deciding American Horror Story’s thematic future. Plus, what’s to come as Wynonna Earp reaches its final end. Spoilers, away!
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Entertainment Weekly reports Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya will lend her voice to Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Zatanna
During a recent interview with Variety, Zatanna screenwriter Emerald Fennell confirmed DC has not yet asked her to direct the film, as well.
It’s so exciting. That’s not a conversation that’s happened at all, so I have no insight, and also, we’re still in the early days. It’s something that we’ve been working on for a while. I’ve been speaking to Bad Robot [Productions], who are amazing. You want to get the first bit right, which is the script, before you think of anything else. It’s a very specific thing – the world of superhero movies is incredibly exciting, but it’s also a new different challenge. The main thing for me is making sure that it’s really, really good. I’m such a genre fan. I’m a fan of witchcraft, magic, and comic books, and this is scary and intense.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Bloody-Disgusting has an official synopsis for Johannes Roberts’ upcoming Resident Evil reboot.
Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.
Army of the Dead
Netflix has released a new Army of the Dead poster.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Footage from a set for the series in Southern California appears to show, perhaps to the surprise of very few people, a lot of Tatooine-esque buildings. You can view it on Twitter.
Chucky
Syfy royalty Lexa Doig (Jason X, Andromeda, Stargate: SGI, Arrow) has joined the cast of Chucky as Bree Webber, a woman “married to Logan (Devon Sawa), and “the aunt of Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur) — one of the teenage leads in the 10-episode series.” According to the Bloody-Disgusting, the character is “held to an unrealistic standard—by her husband and herself, which leads her to keep a dark secret from her family.”
American Horror Story
Ryan Murphy is polling fans on whether they’d like the next season of American Horror Story to feature aliens, Christmas, Bloody Mary, more Piggy Man, sirens, or the plague.
Wynonna Earp
Syfy has released a trailer for “Old Souls”—the series finale of Wynonna Earp.
Supergirl
Canadagraphs has set pictures from the eleventh episode of Supergirl’s final season. Head over there to take a look.
Black Lightning
KSiteTV also has pictures from “Painkiller”—Black Lightning’s April 12 backdoor pilot for its upcoming spinoff series. More at the link.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC has also released a sneak peek from next week’s season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.
The Walking Dead
We also have a teaser (of sorts) for the final season of The Walking Dead.
Birdgirl
Finally, Birdgirl is legitimately excited to pay her employees in the trailer for next week’s episode, “ShareBear.”
