Obi-Wan Kenobi Reflects on His Past in This Badass Star Wars Short

We need a full Obi-Wan anime. Gif : Lucasfilm

Anakin, Luke, and Rey Skywalker may be the respective stars of each Star Wars trilogy, but they all pale in comparison to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Over the course of Star Wars, the evolution of Obi-Wan Kenobi has been pretty extraordinary. Beginning as a stoic, powerful aging Jedi Master played by Alec Guinness, then going back in time to a young, confident Jedi Padawan played by Ewan McGregor, and finally, a fully-formed Jedi Knight in not just the films, but animation, to complete the circle, we’ve seen Obi-Wan do so much. He’s defeated so many villains and saved the galaxy so many times. His Jedi resume is truly impressive.

And now, in this new Galaxy of Adventures short, the old Ben Kenobi thinks back on his action-packed life while waiting for a Tatooine sunrise. Check it out.

Short, sweet, and to the point, we love these Galaxy of Adventures shorts. This one just makes you want to watch Obi-Wan’s exploits all over again, and maybe even see them animated further.

Plus, don’t forget, there are more to come. Production will soon begin on an Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show.

