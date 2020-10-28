Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Obi-Wan Kenobi Reflects on His Past in This Badass Star Wars Short

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Obi wan kenobi
Obi wan kenobiStar Wars: Galaxy of ADventuresStar WarsYouTubeStar Wars KidsDisneylucasfilm
6
Save
We need a full Obi-Wan anime.
Gif: Lucasfilm

Anakin, Luke, and Rey Skywalker may be the respective stars of each Star Wars trilogy, but they all pale in comparison to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Advertisement

Over the course of Star Wars, the evolution of Obi-Wan Kenobi has been pretty extraordinary. Beginning as a stoic, powerful aging Jedi Master played by Alec Guinness, then going back in time to a young, confident Jedi Padawan played by Ewan McGregor, and finally, a fully-formed Jedi Knight in not just the films, but animation, to complete the circle, we’ve seen Obi-Wan do so much. He’s defeated so many villains and saved the galaxy so many times. His Jedi resume is truly impressive.

And now, in this new Galaxy of Adventures short, the old Ben Kenobi thinks back on his action-packed life while waiting for a Tatooine sunrise. Check it out.

Short, sweet, and to the point, we love these Galaxy of Adventures shorts. This one just makes you want to watch Obi-Wan’s exploits all over again, and maybe even see them animated further.

Advertisement

Plus, don’t forget, there are more to come. Production will soon begin on an Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show.

G/O Media may get a commission
LG CX 55" OLED TV
LG CX 55" OLED TV

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Birds With 20-Foot Wingspans Once Patrolled the Skies of Antarctica

Tim Curry's Gloriously Bad Halloween Song From The Worst Witch: A Scholarly Analysis

Asteroid Apophis Could Still Hit Earth in 2068, New Measurements Suggest

The Nerd's Watch: The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Streaming in November

DISCUSSION

ip247365
The Left Hand of the Son of Coul

They missed one: