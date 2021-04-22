Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Adding Pen15 Co-Creator and Star Maya Erskine

Maya meets Obi. Photo : Hulu/Disney

Things on Tatooine are about to get a little more middle school. That’s because Maya Erskine, best known as the co-star and co-creator of the brilliant Hulu comedy Pen15, has been cast in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars show on Disney+ .

According to Deadline, Erskine will be in “at least three episodes” of the show. But like all of the other cast members who’ve been announced— names like Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jacskon, Sung Kang, and Benny Safdie— there’s no clue as to whom Erskine is playing in Lucasfilm’s universe .

What we do know about Erskine, however, is she’s an otherworldly talent. How she’s able to transform into a teenage girl on Pen15 is so convincing, there’s a chance you didn’t know she wasn’t actually a teenage girl. On top of that her writing ability, blending a huge range of humor with nostalgia and pathos, is second to none. She doesn’t necessarily need to be typecast as a comedic force on the show but, if she is, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Deborah Chow is show running Obi-Wan Kenobi, which should begin filming very soon. No release date is set but we’d guess it would hit Disney+ late next year.

