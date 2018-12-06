Image: CBS

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Nicolas Cage could be joining a new Lovecraftian adaptation. The Resident Evil reboot has found a director. Tony Todd reacts to the Candyman revival. Plus, Barry and Oliver play switcheroo in a new Elseworlds trailer, Kevin Smith raves about Star Wars: Episode IX, and M. Night Shyamalan hints at the Unbreakable universe’s future. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

The Colour Out of Space

Production Weekly reports Nicolas Cage will star in Richard Stanley’s upcoming film adaptation of the famous H.P. Lovecraft story, The Colour Out of Space, concerning a brand-new color on the visible spectrum driving the residents of a small town in Massachusetts insane.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Jesse Plemons is now in talks to star as the shitty boyfriend, Jake, in Charlie Kaufman’s film adaptation of the psychological horror novel. [Variety]

Advertisement

Resident Evil

47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts has signed on to direct the Resident Evil reboot. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Men in Black International

Collider reports the new Men in Black film is officially titled Men in Black International.

Advertisement

Candyman

Tony Todd revealed he has mixed feelings about the upcoming Candyman reboot in a new interview with Syfy.

I have mixed feelings because I thought they were gonna make this 15 years ago. If this had been 10 years ago when I had heard news, I would have been devastated. I would have fought for it. Now I’m in a different place. I’ve got so many other options that even if they make it without me, which I doubt, the attention the new movie will create will lead folks back to the original [film] because people like to see the source material. In 2018, I think there are a few neighborhoods that could use some Candyman justice, you know what I’m saying? I’m just happy that as an African-American man, that Candyman has once again been given the nod to enter people’s consciousness. I hope that they don’t dance around the relationship between Candyman and the love of his life, the reason for his death and that they are actually allowed to kiss. [Back then] it was rare that African-American male film stars got to kiss any of the white leading ladies they worked with. I’m just speaking my mind here.

Advertisement

The Conjuring 3

Patrick Wilson offered a brief update on The Conjuring 3 in a recent interview with Digital Spy.

We just finished Annabelle 3 which is cool. It’s nice to dip our toes into that franchise a little bit. Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we’ve seen, which is fun.

Advertisement

Aquaman

Speaking of The Conjuring, James Wan revealed the Annabelle doll makes a brief cameo in Aquaman during a new interview with Cinema Blend.

It’s very brief, but she makes a cameo on the ocean floor, in a scene where Arthur Curry and Mera are entering her ship, about to embark on a mission.

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX

Kevin Smith raved about his visit to the set of Episode IX on a recent episode of Good Morning America.

Number one, J.J.’s doing the Lord’s work, man. This movie looks fantastic. It’s a year away, but man it looks fantastic. I wept on set because I saw somebody give a career-best performance. Somebody I’ve seen in these movies before. I rolled a tear, it was so darn powerful. Biggest set I’ve ever seen in my life. The dude’s not directing a movie, it’s like he’s directing a small country. The thing is so massive.

Advertisement

Glass

Speaking with Digital Spy, M. Night Shyamalan revealed he has no plans to make further sequels in the Unbreakable/Split franchise.

I don’t want to relive stuff and I don’t want to be an opportunist, that’s not the relationship that I have with the audience, that I aspire to. My aspiration is they know they’re going to get an original thriller every single time. That’s where my taste go, so I’m going to say no right now.

Advertisement

Bumblebee



The latest TV spot incorporates Yello’s “Oh Yeah” to delightful effect.

When Ghost Meets Zombie

We also have a trailer for When Ghost Meets Zombie, an upcoming Singaporean rom-zom-com opening Valentine’s Day 2019.

Star Trek: Picard



CBS’s chief creative officer David Nevins revealed the Picard spinoff series debuts late 2019 at the 46th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

In 2019, it’s not one Star Trek, it’s two Star Treks. Discovery at the beginning of the year, and Picard will start at the end of the year.

Advertisement

[The Wrap]

Elseworlds

Batwoman speaks, Amazo lights up, and Caitlin asks if Barry broke the timeline again in the latest Elseworlds trailer.

The Gifted

Finally, Reeva plans to annihilate the entire U.S. government when The Gifted returns New Year’s Day.

Banner art by Jim Cooke .