Jason Momoa is really pumped about the Aquaman sequel. The Mummy franchise gets a refreshing pitch. Plus, updates on Marvel’s Eternals film, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, and the crossover you’ve been waiting for. Spoilers drip acid right this way...



Ghost Draft

According to THR, Chris Pratt will star in Chris McKay’s upcoming live-action sci-fi film, Ghost Draft. Unfortunately, plot details are not available at this time.

Slaxx

Meanwhile, Romane Denis will star in Elza Kephart’s upcoming horror film, Slaxx, as “a cashier in a trendy clothing store where her co-workers are killed by a possessed pair of designer jeans and who must stop the slaughter.” THR reports the film co-stars Sehar Bhojani, Brett Donahue and Stephen Bogaert.

The Suicide Squad

Forbes reports James Gunn’s sequel to Suicide Squad “is expected to have a new cast of characters and avoid direct tie-in to the first film’s events.”

The Invisible Man

In a recent interview with Collider, Jason Blum revealed Leigh Whannell’s upcoming Invisible Man movie will be “lower-budget” and “edgy.”

It’s like the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts. It’s super character-driven. It’s really compelling, it’s trilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.

The Mummy

Meanwhile, Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander recently pitched an idea for a Mummy reboot and publicly shared an excerpt on Twitter.

The Eternals

According to Production Weekly, Marvel’s Eternals movie begins filming August 1.

Kung Fu Hustle 2

M.A.A.C. reports Stephen Chow confirmed a sequel to Kung-Fu Hustle is in development while promoting his latest film, The New King Of Comedy.

Aquaman 2

A new Instagram story from Jason Momoa sees the actor excitedly leaving a meeting at Warner Bros. while proclaiming, “You got no idea what’s coming!”

Hellboy

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola promised the new film’s second trailer coming next week is “so much better” than the first.

Shazam

Shazam has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA.

Meanwhile, a new promo reveals Aquaman will include a sneak peek at the movie with its home video and digital streaming releases.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel runs 2 hours and 4 minutes, according to AMC Theatres.

John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Customizable John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum Valentine’s e-cards are now available on the film’s official website.

Spawn

Speaking with Comic Book, Todd McFarlane stated he plans to weigh his options before finding a studio to produce his new Spawn movie.

Even if they all showed interest at the same time, are questions are gonna be, ‘Well, what kind of marketing campaign are you gonna do with it? And then number two, ‘What are your slots that you have?’ [And so] Some of them may say, ‘Hey I’ve got this campaign and we’ve got this slot. We think it would be better, but you have to wait another three, four, five months till we got the opening that we think is right.’ And somebody else might say, ‘Hey, we can go sooner than that, but maybe we’re not gonna pour as much into advertising.’ And we’ll just have to weight those variables, and then go, ‘Which one do we think makes the most sense for the project’s success as a whole?’

Batman vs The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

An animated film pairing Batman with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is now in development at DC Entertainment and Nickelodeon. Mercifully, Syfy already has our first look.

They Both Die At the End



A TV series based on Adam Silvera’s doomsday novel, They Both Die At the End, is now in development at HBO. The project hails from Chris Kelly, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, Ben Stephenson, Rachel Rusch, and Warner Bros. TV.

Alien

According to HN Entertainment, two separate Alien TV series are currently in development at Hulu. Though no plot details are currently available, Ridley Scott will serve as executive producer on one series, but not the other.

Untitled Horror/Sci-Fi/Comedy

Deadline reports Amazon Studios has ordered a pilot for an untitled horror/sci-fi comedy series described as “a rollercoaster horror story with high doses of suspense and dark humor throughout an apocalyptic battle of epic proportions.”

Cassian Andor

Alan Tudyk would neither confirm-nor-deny K2S-O will appear on the upcoming Cassian Andor Star Wars TV series.

It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys. Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.

Rick & Morty

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pickle Rick writer Jessica Gao has landed a pilot at Fox concerning “a first-generation Chinese-American woman who struggles to set healthy boundaries with her crazy, exhausting family” and will not return for season four of Rick & Morty.

Westworld

Revenge of the Fans reports Westworld’s eight-episode third season begins filming March 25.

NOS4A2



Finally, things get twitchy in a new promo for AMC’s NOS4A2.

