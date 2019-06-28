Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all things toy-related. This week, even more San Diego Comic-Con exclusives haunt our wallets (whether we’re going or otherwise!), Captain Phasma heads to medieval Japan, a very large Toy Story piggy bank is ready to feast on your coins, and more. Check it out!



SDCC Exclusive: Hasbro Marvel Legends Series The Collector & The Grandmaster Two-Pack

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok was an all-around delight, but let’s face it, the movie should have been called The Grandmaster as Jeff Goldblum’s character owned every second of screen time he had. So for San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro is adding the Grandmaster to its six-inch Marvel Legends Series, along with Benicio Del Toro’s Collector from Guardians of the Galaxy. The $50 two-pack will be initially available only from Hasbro’s SDCC booth (#3329), but after the show, limited quantities will pop up at other conventions throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Australia later in the year, as well as select retailers in Asia.

SDCC Exclusive: Bandai 65th Anniversary 1954 Godzilla Deluxe Vinyl Figure

Bandai’s line of vinyl Kaiju series is getting a very special entry for Comic-Con, in the form of this shiny take on the Big G’s iconic debut design. There have been of course past vinyl figures based on Godzilla’s 1954 appearance, but aside from fancy packaging, this one adds exclusivity by being cast in a “limited edition” translucent flake vinyl, painted over to give a black-and-white affect. If you want one, you’ll have to stomp on over to the official Godzilla booth at San Diego Comic-Con, and fork over $30 for the pleasure.



Takara Tomy A.R.T.S. 1/16 Scale Sega Mega Drive

As this is a Japanese product, down here we can actually refer to it by its real name (in basically every market except for U.S., that is). But we must immediately step away from the Mega Drive/Genesis naming battle to just go oh my god look how cute it is.

This little capsule toy Mega Drive is set to release in Japan this Winter, and you can’t really do anything with it other than admire that a) the Mega Drive is a truly gorgeous video game console, and b) that it’s so teeny. It’s basically a Mega Drive for your action figures. If you want an actual mini Mega Drive née Genesis (ugh) you can play, they’re doing one of those too, of course. But it’s not as mini as this adorable little thing, so frankly who cares that it actually plays games? [Nintendo Soup]

Batman: The Animated Series Batcycle With Batman Figure

There’s still a lot of love and nostalgia for Bruce Timm’s take on the Batmobile in Batman: The Animated Series, but you rarely see as much appreciation for the Batcycle from that series—which is tragic, because it’s got an equally fantastic design. DC Collectibles is finally doing it justice, however, with this rolling replica featuring working lights and a 6.3-inch Batman figure with 27 points of articulation so he can easily climb aboard, and a posable cape to create the illusion it’s flapping in the wind. Big Bad Toy Store’s got it available for pre-order for $55, and you’ll only have to wait until August to take it for a spin.

SDCC Exclusive: Lego Marvel’s Spider-Man Minifigure



Here’s another thing you want but likely will not be able to get from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (without paying out the nose on the aftermarket for it). Lego revealed one of its oft-coveted convention exclusive minifigures for this year’s SDCC today, and it’s none other than Spider-Man. Specifically it’s the “Advanced Suit” Spider-Man from the excellent Playstation 4 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

It looks good! Now sadly acknowledge that this is the closest you’ll get to seeing one, because not only is it exclusive to Lego’s SDCC offerings, it will only be available if you enter, and win, a raffle being held on first day of the convention, July 18. So good luck if you try—or likely, good luck in finding a reseller not charging nutso prices for it after the fact!

Beast Kingdom Toy Story Hamm Piggy Bank

In a ‘what came first, the chicken or the egg?’ scenario, you can start saving your pennies for this oversized vinyl piggy bank based on Toy Story’s Hamm (voiced by John Ratzenberger in the films) which will be available starting October 30. But where are you supposed to save all those pennies without an adorable Hamm-themed bank passively encouraging your diligent fundraising?

Takamine Snorlax Bean Bag Chair

Even if Detective Pikachu wasn’t quite what you were looking for in a new Pokémon big screen adventure, you can’t complain about all the excellent merchandise riding the film’s coattails. That includes this plush, oversized Snorlax bean bag chair that will have you drifting off to sleep no matter which charming Ryan Reynolds performance is on TV. You can order one from Rakuten for about $230 (oof!) and then toss in the matching Poké Ball ottoman for an extra $90 bucks. Sorry, Pikachu, for nap time we don’t choose you.

Star Wars Movie Realization Captain Phasma

The latest in Bandai’s line of samurai-zed Star Wars heroes and villains is here, and it’s none other than Captain Phasma. Unsurprisingly, like the First Order Stormtrooper before her, Phasma’s design translates wonderfully to the samurai aesthetic that makes these figures so fun—throw in her swanky cape, all sharp lines and severe collars here, as well as a katana and rifle, and you’ve got all the makings of a very nice toy...which it should be, as the good Captain will set you back roughly $90 when she hits shelves in Japan in November. [Toyark]