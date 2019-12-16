Not-Elon Musk Welcomes Us to Avenue 5, the Future of Space Travel

Come with me and you’ll be in a world of space imagination. Image : HBO ( YouTube

Imagine a world where a billionaire yearned to create the field of space tourism, but hadn’t really figured out the details of how to actually do it. S o weird and implausible, right?

In this latest look at HBO’s Avenue 5, Judd Galaxy’s founder, Herman Judd (Josh Gad), wants to bring us into the future with stock footage and totally not an impending disaster. Maybe.

HBO has released a couple new teasers for Avenue 5, which stars Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, the captain of a space cruise ship called the Avenue 5 that encounters some trouble while carousing about in the solar system. The first one, which you can watch above, is a promo video hosted by billionaire Herman Judd (Gad)—channeling some serious Douglas Reynholm “Spaceology” vibes—promising the future of space tourism. At least, it’ll happen at some point: He’s not super specific on the details. That’s what other people are for.

There’s also a more traditional teaser that shows the Doctor Who “Voyage of the Damned”-style space cruiser as it travels the cosmos with its latest batch of tacky tourists and entitled millionaires.

Of course, something is bound to go wrong on a trip like this, putting Captain Clark in the difficult position of protecting his ship, crew, and passengers...even though most of the folks on board are pretty much intolerable.

Avenue 5 debuts on HBO January 19.

