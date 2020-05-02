We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

NOS4A2 Is Back to Be Weirdly Obsessed With Christmas Again in This New Teaser

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Nos4a2
Nos4a2Ashleigh CummingsZachary QuintoAMCHorrorVampiresChristmas
Save
I do not want to go to Christmas Land.
I do not want to go to Christmas Land.
Image: AMC
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

If Dracula has taught us anything, it’s that evil vampires have a really hard time staying dead. It just doesn’t stick. So, of course Charlie’s back. Call it a Christmas miracle.

Advertisement

Yesterday, AMC released a teaser for the second season of NOS4A2, the supernatural drama based on the Joe Hill novel that stars Zachary Quinto at his most massively unhinged as Charlie Manx, an evil vampire murderer who really, really loves Christmas. Last season, he died, but he didn’t die so good, so he’s back to his old shenanigans, taking children to Christmas Land, murdering, etc.

Whether you’re naughty or nice, you can agree this new season looks absolutely unhinged, as Minx and Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) continue their duel to the death against a wintry backdrop that seems to include swords, screaming, and a lot of vampires.

Advertisement

It’s not quite Christmas in July, though; the season premiere of NOS4A2 airs on June 21st.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Judge Orders FCC to Hand Over IP Addresses Linked to Fake Net Neutrality Comments

These Coronavirus-Fighting Smart Glasses Can 'See' Your Temperature

The Weirdest Rumors About the Marvel Cinematic Universe That Never Came True

The Leeroy Jenkins of Tech Sends Tweet, Wipes $14 Billion Off Tesla's Market Value