Netflix’s apparently insatiable appetite for all things anime continues to grow, as there’s yet another new program on the way. And though Zack Snyder (yes, that Zack Snyder) will create and executive produce the as-yet-unnamed show, it’s a little out of his usual superhero realm. The anime will be “set in the world of Norse mythology,” according to a Netflix press release.



Joining the Man of Steel director—who’s currently working on the made-for-Netflix zombie feature Army of the Dead—on this project will be Snyder’s frequent collaborator Jay Oliva, an animated film director and storyboard artist who will co-create and co-executive produce, as well as showrun and direct.

Netflix didn’t release any more information about what this new series might be about other than that very general description, but John Derderian, who heads up Netflix’s anime programming, had this to say:

“Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation. We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style.”

The Norse gods have enjoyed an especially high pop culture profile in recent years—thanks to American Gods, Vikings, God of War, and of course the MCU’s loving embrace of all things Thor—but it remains to be seen how Snyder and company will interpret the folklore here. It also remains to be seen when it all might actually happen, though we’ll obviously share more news on that front when we have it.

